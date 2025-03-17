No. 1 LSU baseball beats Missouri 10-5 to earn sweep

46°
9 hours 7 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Baseball team started SEC play on the right foot.

The No. 1 Tigers slugged their way to a 10-5 win over Missouri on Sunday, earning LSU a sweep in their first SEC series of 2025.

Derek Curiel and Ethan Frey each had three hits for the Tigers.

LSU moves to 20-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC. The Tigers will host New Orleans on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 

