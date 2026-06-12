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NICU baby heads home from Baton Rouge General in limo
BATON ROUGE - After a baby spent 29 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, her family took her home in style with a limo.
Baton Rouge General said the child, Amari, was born on May 14 weighing just over three pounds.
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"No paparazzi, please - Amari headed home with parents Tramenia and Hayward Robertson for lots of naps, snuggles and the VIP treatment!", Baton Rouge General said.
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