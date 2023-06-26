88°
NFL player who graduated from East Feliciana High School makes surprise donation to school's mentorship programs

Monday, June 26 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

CLINTON - Two mentorships at East Feliciana High School received a surprise gift from one of the school's alumni. 

Danny Johnson, a cornerback for the Washington Commanders, graduated from EFHS in 2014. Friday, he stopped by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council to make a donation of $2,500 to the high school's two mentorship programs, Better Men Today and Outstanding Mature Girlz. 

"Giving back to his community has always been a strong passion for Danny and we appreciate his generosity and great heart for giving back to his community," the EFDAAC said. 

