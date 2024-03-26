Latest Weather Blog
NFL officials approve one-year trial period of new kickoff rules designed to decrease concussion rate
ORLANDO, Fla. - NFL owners approved a "revamp" to the kickoff rules for the 2024 season.
Under the new rule, which will go into effect for the 2024 season under a one-year trial period, the kick and return teams will line up on the receiving team's 40- and 35-yard lines, respectively. The teams will not be able to leave until the ball is touched or it reaches the landing zone, the space between the 20-yard and goal lines.
If the ball is kicked into the end zone, the receiving team gets it at the 30.
A kick that does not reach the landing zone will be counted as out of bounds.
ESPN says the new rules are designed to reduce high-speed collisions between players, thereby reducing concussion rates.
Yesterday, NFL owners also approved a ban on the swivel hip-drop tackle.
