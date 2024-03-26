66°
NFL officials approve one-year trial period of new kickoff rules designed to decrease concussion rate

Tuesday, March 26 2024
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - NFL owners approved a "revamp" to the kickoff rules for the 2024 season. 

Under the new rule, which will go into effect for the 2024 season under a one-year trial period, the kick and return teams will line up on the receiving team's 40- and 35-yard lines, respectively. The teams will not be able to leave until the ball is touched or it reaches the landing zone, the space between the 20-yard and goal lines. 

If the ball is kicked into the end zone, the receiving team gets it at the 30. 

A kick that does not reach the landing zone will be counted as out of bounds. 

ESPN says the new rules are designed to reduce high-speed collisions between players, thereby reducing concussion rates. 

Yesterday, NFL owners also approved a ban on the swivel hip-drop tackle

