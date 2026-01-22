60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NFL Hall of Famer speaks to student-athletes at Glen Oaks High School

1 hour 38 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 6:53 PM January 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile spoke to capital-area student athletes at Glen Oaks High School on Thursday.

Students from Glen Oaks, Istrouma and McKinley high schools were able to attend the "Heart of a Hall of Famer" event, where Brazile spoke about leadership, perseverance and excellence on and off the field. 

"I always remember back when teachers helped me, or the coach that helped me, or the preacher that helped me, so if I can touch a kid in the smallest way, it may influence them to do something right," Brazile said.

Trending News

He played linebacker for the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1984 after a standout college career at Jackson State. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days