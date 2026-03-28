Newborn death in Gretna sparks conversation about Louisiana Safe Haven Law

GRETNA - A tragic case in south Louisiana is raising new questions about what options are available for parents in crisis.

Police say 37-year-old Lekesha Lamelle is expected to face second-degree murder charges after her newborn baby was found dead inside a porta-potty in Gretna.

Investigators say Lamelle told them she gave birth at that location, but authorities could not determine how much time passed before the baby was discovered. An autopsy later confirmed the newborn was alive at birth.

As the case shocks the community, it is also bringing renewed attention to Louisiana’s Safe Haven Law, designed to prevent tragedies like this.

The law allows a parent to legally and safely surrender a newborn within the first 60 days of life, with no questions asked.

“In the first 60 days, they have the option to do that,” said Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Advocates say the law is meant to protect both the child and the parent during a moment of crisis.

“To give moms the opportunity to safely and legally surrender their baby so that the baby is taken care of, and then that they also are not facing consequences, criminal consequences,” said Erica Inzina with Louisiana Right to Life.

Under the law, the baby must be unharmed and handed directly to a person at an approved location, such as a fire station, police department, EMS site, or hospital. Parents are not required to provide their name or any identifying information.

“Show up at the station, say that, hey, this is what I'm here for, and there's no other thing that that person has to do,” Hill said.

Officials say Safe Haven surrenders are rare, but emergency responders are trained and prepared to handle them when they happen. Once a child is surrendered, they are immediately given medical care and placed into state custody, with the goal of finding a safe, permanent home.

“That child will be taken care of. If you have to make that decision,” Hill added.

In light of the case, some advocates believe more awareness of the law could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“It could have saved two lives in this situation, this tragic situation that we've just learned,” Inzina said.

Lamelle remains in the hospital. Police say she will be arrested once she is released.