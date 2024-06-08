New truck unveiled at Ponchatoula called 'Swiss Army Knife' of fire trucks

91°
Saturday, June 08 2024
PONCHATOULA — The Ponchatoula Fire Department has taken possession of a new vehicle described as the "Swiss Army Knife of a Fire Truck."

The supplier of the Rosenbauer fire truck, Bonaventure Fire and Safety, said the truck has a 1,200-gallon water tank plus other features designed to aid firefighting efforts.

The Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 announced the unit's arrival Friday.

