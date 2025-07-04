80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Roads' residents celebrate 4th of July at False River

NEW ROADS - People in New Roads got to showcase the appeal of the False River as they celebrated the Fourth of July.

The festival rally began at 4 p.m. with the annual boat parade, where they started a mile or two down the river near Daiquiri Diner and ended up by Morrison Parkway.

At Parkway, live music began at 5:30 p.m., which was a relaxing time to lead into the golf cart parade at 7 p.m. After more live music at 7:30 p.m., the fireworks display begins over the False River at 9 p.m.

