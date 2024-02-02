74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans Saints to hire 49ers' passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints plan to hire San Francisco 49ers' passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kubiak previously served as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He is also the son of longtime NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who served as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013.

Kubiak will join the Saints after the 49ers play in the Super Bowl, as no deal can be finalized until after the game.

