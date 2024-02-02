74°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Saints to hire 49ers' passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints plan to hire San Francisco 49ers' passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kubiak previously served as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He is also the son of longtime NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who served as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013.
Trending News
Kubiak will join the Saints after the 49ers play in the Super Bowl, as no deal can be finalized until after the game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Groundhog Day WX reaction
-
Dudley DeBosier's Leadership Academy hosts nonprofits from around the state
-
The Krewe of Artemis rolling for the 23rd year
-
Baton Rouge middle school spends second day without electricity in some classrooms
-
'It's a ghost town': With no business crawfish hot spot turns off...