New Orleans Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick of the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY - The New Orleans Saints decide to sure up their defensive line picking up Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick of the NFL Draft. Bresee had 9 sacks in 3 season for the Tigers.

He was rated as the top prospect coming out of high school but battled injuries throughout his career at Clemson.

Defense Tackle was a need for the Saints, now they will have two picks tomorrow with numbers 40 and 71.