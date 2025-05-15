New Orleans Saints release 2025 schedule

NEW ORLEANS - It's the start of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. With that, comes the competition that lies ahead for new head coach Kellen Moore and company.

On Wednesday evening, the Saints released their full 2025 regular season schedule. For the first time since 2000, New Orleans does not have a prime time game on their schedule. They will not be featured in any Thursday, Sunday or Monday night football games.

2025 SAINTS SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sep. 7 vs Arizona Cardinals - Noon

Week 2: Sep. 14 vs San Francisco 49ers - Noon

Week 3: Sep. 21 at Seattle Seahawks - 3:05 p.m.

Week 4: Sep. 28 at Buffalo Bills - Noon

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs New York Giants - Noon

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs New England Patriots - 3:25 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 19 at Chicago Bears - Noon

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3:05 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Los Angeles Rams 3:05 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Carolina Panthers - Noon

Week 11: Bye Week

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs Atlanta Falcons 3:25 p.m.

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Miami Dolphins - Noon

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon

Week 15: Dec. 14 vs Carolina Panthers 3:25 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs New York Jets - Noon

Week 17: Dec. 28 at Tennessee Titans - Noon

Week 18: TBD at Atlanta Falcons