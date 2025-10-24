New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American sports by Forbes

BATON ROUGE - New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson was named America's most powerful woman in sports by Forbes.

Benson became the only woman to own both an NFL and an NBA franchise after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, left her in charge of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

"The two teams now carry a combined valuation of $8.35 billion while Benson herself has an estimated net worth of $7.9 billion," the magazine reported.

Mrs. Benson led the Saints to extend their lease agreement at the Caesars Superdome in October, keeping the team in New Orleans for the next few decades.

The 2025 list honors women who not only wield power within the world of sports but are also shaping the future of sports.

Other notable figures on the list included Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and Olympic champion Simone Biles. The full list can be read here.