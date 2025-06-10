72°
New Orleans Saints and fans brave the heat for day one of mandatory minicamp

1 hour 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 6:40 PM June 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

METAIRIE - A noon practice in the middle of June was not for the faint of heart Tuesday as the Saints opened up mandatory minicamp to fans.

Still, on a hot and humid day, fans sold out seats to watch the 2025 New Orleans Saints come together for the first time this offseason.

There were no pads on Tuesday. The team participated in individual drills and a 7 on 7 period along with some special teams work.

As a new season approaches in a few months, veterans like Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan want this team to prove the doubters wrong. Jordan, entering his 15th year with the Saints, has a lot of faith in the new faces in the building; from the coaching staff, to the rookies.

New Orleans will hold two more minicamp practices Wednesday and Thursday. The team will then get a break before starting training camp in July.

