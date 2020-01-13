New Orleans Riverfront hosts national championship tailgate

NEW ORLEANS - Fans stayed busy along the New Orleans Riverfront on Sunday with a slew of free events before Monday night’s national championship game.

The hours are ticking down until kickoff between the LSU and Clemson Tigers. Both sides of tiger fans took some time on Sunday to check out the championship tailgate plaza near Jax Brewery.

“Hanging out at fan fest. Looking forward to watching the tigers win tomorrow. I went to a few games this year in Death Valley. It’s been a great season so far,” LSU fan Justin Montgomery said.

Fans enjoyed free food, games and prizes being given away all day.

“This is a cool deal out here. Being out by the river, it’s a really good time,” Montgomery said.

Fans from the other Death Valley in South Carolina also took in the sight and sounds all around the tailgate plaza.

One Clemson fan that talked with appeared to have a smiler resemblance to a certain Clemson quarterback.

“I just got it like 10 minutes ago walking over here. A guy pointed at me and said ‘Trevor Lawrence!’” Clemson fan John Nesbitt said.

Most fans that took a walk around the tailgate plaza could be seen with a soda or a beer in hand, expect super LSU fan Fred Kent.

“This helmet has been to every bowl game, every national championship since I’ve been alive. And it has been a beautiful lucky charm piece," Kent said.

Everyone’s minds are still locked in on Monday night’s game even as they enjoy all the pre-game festivities.