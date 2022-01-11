New Orleans reinstating indoor mask mandate

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans will once again enforce a health order requiring masks inside most indoor settings across the city as coronavirus cases surge across the state.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno announced the mandate would be reinstated starting Wednesday morning.

New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno just announced the city will reinstitute an indoor mask mandate at 6 a.m. tomorrow. That’s because of the high Covid transmission rate and increased hospitalization in the city. ?@WWLTV? pic.twitter.com/nmJTboKBRT — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 11, 2022

Mayor Latoya Cantrell had lifted the mandate back in October as Louisiana fourth COVID surge tapered off.