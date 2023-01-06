59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans rapper among 10 hurt in Miami shooting during French Montana video shoot

2 hours 30 minutes 1 second ago Friday, January 06 2023 Jan 6, 2023 January 06, 2023 4:38 PM January 06, 2023 in News
Source: NBC 6
By: Emily Davison
Photo: NBC 6

MIAMI, Fla. - At least 10 people, including New Orleans rapper Rob49, were injured in a shooting outside a Miami restaurant during what witnesses said was a music video shoot for rapper French Montana.

NBC 6 reports Miami Gardens police responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday at The Licking soul food restaurant on Northwest 27th Street.

Rapper Ced Mogul said he was at the video shoot nearby when someone was robbed. The shoot then moved outside the popular soul food restaurant, where gunfire erupted. He told NBC 6 that rapper Rob49 was among those hurt.

Ced Mogul shared video that showed French Montana and Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot and before the shooting. He also shared video of police and fire rescue helping some of the wounded outside the restaurant, according to the news outlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that 10 people were injured. Their conditions were not released, but no fatalities have been reported.

Trending News

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation as local police seek more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days