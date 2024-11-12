Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado to miss time with hamstring injury
NEW ORLEANS — The bad news continues to pile on for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team announced today that guard Jose Alvarado has been diagnosed with a left hamstring sprain. He is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.
The Pelicans say that an MRI taken on Tuesday confirmed the injury, which occurred during Monday night's game against the Nets. The team says he will be reevaluated in three weeks.
Alvarado is just the most recent injury to plague the Pelicans early into their season. Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Jordan Hawkins are all currently dealing with injuries that have kept them off the court.
The Pelicans are sitting in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with a 3-8 record to start the season. New Orleans heads on the road to face the current top team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
