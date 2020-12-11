53°
New Orleans Pelican pick guard Kira Lewis in 2020 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans used their first round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to pick up a point guard with scoring, speed and vision to help compliment their young but talented team.
The Pelicans selected guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the University of Alabama with the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists in his sophomore season at Alabama. He was also named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team and helped lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Men's Basketball U-19 World Cup.
The Pelicans also have three picks in the second round (39th, 42nd, and 60th).
