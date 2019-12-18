New Orleans: Nine students injured in school bus crash, one in serious condition

NEW ORLEANS - Several students were hurt when a school bus overturned at the bottom of the I-10 High Rise, Wednesday morning.

According to WWL, nine James Singleton Charter School students were injured and taken to area hospitals. At least one child was reported to be in serious condition.

The accident occurred just after 7 a.m., on I-10 West near Louisa Street. It resulted in the closure of three westbound lanes and caused heavy delays.

Louisiana DOTD cameras reveal that the bus overturned in the far left lane and was severely damaged on the driver's side cabin area.

Two other cars were involved in the accident.

Additional details related to the crash will be provided, as officials continue to respond to and investigate the incident.