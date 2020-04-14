New Orleans mayor says city will not host any large events until 2021

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city will not host any large events for the remainder of the year.

The Mayor went on to talk about the city's plan when the coronavirus pandemic ends in regards to restarting the economy and resuming normal activities. Mayor Cantrell also said that a certain amount of social distancing will continue for some time, which will have an impact on many New Orleans events.

"My recommendation is absolutely no large events such as French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, even Essence Festival, as it relates to the year 2020," Cantrell said. "The focus should shift to 2021."

Cantrell says she has spoken to event organizers, adding "from a collaborative manner, you'll see signs of change."

When asked about how this would affect the Saints and Pelicans seasons, the mayor said she has not talked to any representatives of the NFL or NBA, however she expects the leagues and team owners to remain concerned about the health and safety of players and fans.