New Orleans jail inmate accused of helping facilitate last week's escape; rebooked on additional charges

NEW ORLEANS — An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center had his charges upgraded Friday after he allegedly helped 10 inmates escape the facility last week, the state Attorney General's office said.

Trevon Williams, 23, is being charged with 10 counts of principal to simple escape after inmates escaped on May 16 through a breached wall and using defective locks.

"As I promised when we initiated our investigation, we will hold absolutely everyone who contributed any role to the prison break in New Orleans accountable. While Trevon Williams was already incarcerated, we will be filing additional charges related to the escape. We will continue our investigation and follow all of the facts to ensure we get accountability," AG Liz Murrill said in a social media post.

Williams was in jail after being arrested in January on drug and gun charges.

His arrest marks the sixth person accused of aiding the 10 men escape the jail. Earlier Friday, 30-year-old Casey Smith's arrest was announced, with police accusing her of helping two of the escapees hide at her home.

Five people who escaped the jail remain at large. They were in jail on the following charges:

Lenton Vanburen, 26 – Charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery for November 2021 homicide in New Orleans East; competency hearing set for May 29.

Antoine Massey, 32 – Booked in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery; also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before the escape.

Derrick Groves, 27 – Convicted of killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward; awaiting sentencing.

Leo Tate, 31 – Pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in 2021 after a 19-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was hospitalized following a 2018 Seventh Ward shooting; sentenced to 10 years.

Jermain Donald, 42 – Charged with December 2023 second-degree murder and possession of a firearm, among other charges.