Fourth woman accused of helping NOLA jail escapees arrested

NEW ORLEANS — A fourth woman has been arrested for helping two of the 10 inmates who escaped a New Orleans jail last week.

Casey Smith, 30, was arrested Thursday on accessory after the fact to simple escape after investigators linked her to at least two of the escapees, New Orleans Police said Friday.

Smith was found at a Third District home. Shortly after, she admitted to her role in helping 32-year-old Cortnie Harris, who was arrested Wednesday for assisting the fugitives.

On Wednesday, Harris and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste were booked for one count each for being an accessory after the fact. According to troopers, Baptiste was in contact with re-captured inmate Corey Boyd and helped feed him while in hiding.

On Thursday, Connie Weeden, 59, was also arrested as an accessory after the fact. Troopers said that she provided cash to Jermaine Donald through a mobile payment app, having been in contact with him before and after the escape.

A jail maintenance worker, Sterling Williams, was also arrested. According to authorities, he turned the water off in the cell to allow the ten men to squeeze through a hole in the wall and escape. He did this under threat of violence, authorities noted.

Five people who escaped the jail remain at large. They were in jail on the following charges:

Lenton Vanburen, 26 – Charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery for November 2021 homicide in New Orleans East; competency hearing set for May 29.

Antoine Massey, 32 – Booked in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery; also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before Friday's escape.

Derrick Groves, 27 – Convicted of killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward; awaiting sentencing.

Leo Tate, 31 – Pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in 2021 after a 19-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was hospitalized following a 2018 Seventh Ward shooting; sentenced to 10 years.

Jermain Donald, 42 – Charged with December 2023 second-degree murder and possession of a firearm, among other charges.