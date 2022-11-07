New Orleans favorite taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid-City in December

BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid-City.

The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid-City vibe" with its Garden District locale.

Read the press release from Barracuda's owners below:

Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden construction is underway on its third restaurant in Louisiana and first in Baton Rouge. Planning for an early December opening in Mid City, the restaurant will feature a walk-up-style window and outdoor seating at its family-friendly, open-air margarita garden with a menu that focuses on fresh, quality ingredients including its house-made flour and hand-pressed corn tortillas, salsas, and freshly juiced margaritas.

Opening in the original Standard Oil gas station on the corner of Government and St. Rose, Barracuda will add to the Mid-City vibe with its new Garden District location next to D’s Garden Center. Customers can expect classic menu items like carne asada or crispy fish tacos and salsa, but will also be able to crisp up any taco with grilled chihuahua cheese or turn any menu item into a bowl with green rice and beans or corn, lime, and crema. In addition to dining in, customers will be able to order take-out food and drinks as well as family-sized meals and margarita quarts to go.

“We’re really excited to be making progress on our location in Baton Rouge,” says Barracuda owner, Brett Jones. “I loved the strong sense of community that I experienced when I lived in Baton Rouge and we believe that every neighborhood needs a great taco stand, so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring our love for tacos and margs and a great place to work to Mid City.”

Mid City’s White Light Night patrons can get a taste of Barracuda’s award-winning Mezcal margaritas on November 18th at 2504 Government Street.