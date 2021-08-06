New Orleans begins planning Mardi Gras 2022

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is already preparing for Mardi Gras 2022, but with the looming threat of COVID-19 putting a damper on future events, organizers are approaching next year's carnival season with tentative plans that can easily be adjusted to accommodate a scaled-back celebration.

According to WWL-TV, the Mayor of New Orleans' Mardi Gras Advisory Council met Thursday to begin the process of deciding which COVID-measures will be implemented during Mardi Gras 2022.

What officials do not want is a repeat of Mardi Gras 2020, which is widely considered to have been an early super spreader for COVID-19.

That said, a number of locals are eager to see floats roll through New Orleans' streets with locals and out-of-state visitors alike safely enjoying the season.

Dan Kelly, President of the Krewe of Endymion, said, "This would be like when New Orleans won the Super Bowl, except maybe double."

Safety plans related to the season extend beyond COVID measures. During Thursday's meeting, members of the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council were updated on the latest safety recommendations for tandem floats.

It was proposed that connecting floats include a net-like barrier between them. These guidelines were developed after two parade-goers lost their lives in tandem float gaps during 2020's Nyx and Endymion parades.

This proposal is likely to be presented to the city council next month.

"You would first hope people wouldn’t run in between floats, but certainly this will be a deterrent and it will be bright and colorful so people will see it," Kelly said.

The Council's next meeting is scheduled for October 21.