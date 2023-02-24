80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans Archbishop allowing Catholics to eat meat this St. Patrick's Day

29 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, February 24 2023 Feb 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 5:19 PM February 24, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - As St. Patrick's Day will fall on a Lenten Friday this year, Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory M. Raymond is allowing Catholics in the Archdiocese of New Orleans to eat meat on Friday, March 17.

According to WWL-TV, the Archdiocese will allow Catholics to eat meat in traditional or customary dishes for the holiday, but encourages them to choose another day to abstain.

Trending News

"I highly encourage any Catholic that chooses to make use of this dispensation to select another day of the week to make Lenten sacrifice," Raymond said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days