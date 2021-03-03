New Ochsner vaccine clinics in BR feature special after-school hours for teachers

BATON ROUGE - Ochsner Baton Rouge has two additional days of COVID-19 vaccinations the week of March 1-5 with special after-school hours specifically for teachers.

The vaccination clinic is open by appointment only on Wednesday, March 3, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. with 3:30-6 p.m. slated for teachers.

On Friday, March 5, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with the final two hours available for teachers.

As of Wednesday, Ochsner has administered more than 193,788 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Eligible community members can make an appointment by logging on to their pre-existing Ochsner account, but those who do not have an account can do so by clicking here.

The Louisiana Department of Health has broken down a full list of criteria, though vaccination sites are open to anyone regardless of their patient status at Ochsner.

Community members will automatically be signed up for their second vaccine dose.

Teachers and healthcare workers must provide an employee ID. Everyone is encouraged to bring a photo ID and insurance card to speed up the registration process, though they are not required.