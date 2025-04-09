New LSU defensive line coach Kyle Williams helping improve pass rush

BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker has been pleased with his newest addition on the coaching staff as former Tiger Kyle Williams has jumped into his first college coaching job with the same intensity that he played the game for years in college and the NFL.

"This defense forever and ever, we talk about the defensive tackles and the tip of the spear, man. We've got to be able to create knockback and havoc," Baker said of his unit.

"I thought we got a little stale from that standpoint last year, and that's on me. But having him (Kyle) do it at a high level, and then he's very, very good at articulating it to the players, I think he's done an outstanding job. I think you're already seeing that. Some of our guys being able to use their quick twitch and their get off and create havoc in the backfield, it's helped us. They're starting to see themselves make plays. Now they're wanting to do it more and more."

Williams is making his debut in the college coaching ranks after having served five years at his high school alma mater Ruston.

Williams had a Pro-Bowl career with the Buffalo Bills for 13 seasons after leaving LSU in 2005 after an All-American season with the Tigers.

Baker knew pretty much from their first conversation that getting the LSU legend back in the building was something that was going to pay dividends for the Tigers.

"When we sat down and Kyle and I talked, first off, we hit it off personality wise. I think we really, really gelled. But secondly, I think when you look at his career and he actually brought this up to me, when he first got into the league, it was much more, capturing blocks and trying to hold blocks off linebackers. For his body type and everything, that necessarily wasn't his strong suit. But whenever he was allowed to get vertical and create havoc and knock back, that's when his career really took off and he became a Pro Bowler. I think that's what he's bringing to our guys."