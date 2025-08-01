New law goes into effect restricting drone fly zones in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Nearly three hundred laws went into effect Aug. 1, and one of them allows law enforcement to take down suspicious drones, and it also outlines where drones cannot fly without permission, like parades and around critical infrastructure.

After various state agencies called out the lack of regulation, Louisiana law now designates where drones can fly.

“I do think that they are a good move forward, but at the same time, I don't know how legal they are,” Paul Charbonnet, owner of Atmosphere Drones, said.

Charbonnet has flown drones for more than 15 years, traveling the country, flying drones for the government, commercials, and film. He’s worked on shows for Disney where he’s been able to fly a drone in NASA’s airspace, which he says is extremely uncommon.

Until the law went into effect on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration chose which spaces were considered off-limits, and there's questions about how the federal and state law interact.

“Now today, Louisiana says they can create that airspace,” Charbonnet said, and he worries about what will happen if every state creates similar restrictions and about whether there will be consistency from state to state.

The new law allows law enforcement to track down and take down drones that pose a threat to public safety.

“What I do like about this law is that Governor Landry is trying to protect Louisianians in a time when the FAA and the federal government don't seem to be doing much of anything,” he said.