New Impact Charter board accuses former members of changing passwords, withholding data

BATON ROUGE - After allegations surfaced saying Impact Chart employees were not being paid due to "skipped steps" in the administration transition process, the new board says former members are making the process even harder by "intentionally" adding more obstacles.

IC employees told WBRZ they haven't received a paycheck since a new board for Education Explosion was instated. Attorney Ron Haley said the new board was not given access to the charter's bank account, and since embattled former CEO Chakesha Scott's name was listed as the account's owner, no one was given access and the account was frozen.

"The money is there,” Haley said. “The new administration just can't access the money."

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the new board president, Dr. Torrence Williams, said "there were no steps skipped in this process."

"The parties simply expected the adults in the situation to handle this transition with integrity and decency," Williams wrote. "Unfortunately, that simply has not happened."

The statement also alleged that former administrators changed passwords, denied new members critical data and information and "deliberately caused chaos."

Williams said the new board is working "around the clock" to get payroll issues resolved.

The school has been in turmoil since a state audit indicated mismanagement of nearly $2.5 million. Instead of spending money on the school, the CEO is accused of paying for international trips and other personal expenses. Since Scott was put on leave, employees said they haven't been paid.