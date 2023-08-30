New group of Baton Rouge firefighters takes up shift fighting wildfire in Beauregard Parish

88°
Wednesday, August 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Ten responders sent to western Louisiana to help fight a massive wildfire have returned to the capital city and are being replaced with a new crew. 

"A shift is completed and a new one begins," the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Wednesday morning. 

The ten firefighters sent to Beauregard Parish are being replaced by 16 more as the department continues sending support to those fighting the disaster. 

