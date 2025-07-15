95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New fried chicken spot opens in Baton Rouge; residents invited to meet the owners, try the food

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Cluckin' Delicious, a new fried chicken restaurant, opened in the capital city Tuesday and residents are invited to come try it out. 

The restaurant is at 4762 Plank Road between Evangeline Street and Byron Avenue. 

At 1 p.m. the ribbon was cut and doors opened for customers to try the food for the first time. 

