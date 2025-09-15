New Freedom Trail Marker unveiled in Mississippi honors Anne Moody

CENTREVILLE, Miss. — A new Freedom Trail Marker was unveiled in Mississippi on Monday, honoring author and activist Anne Moody.

Moody wrote "Coming of Age in Mississippi," a book published in 1968 about her experiences growing up as a poor Black child in the Jim Crow South.

Moody was also a passionate activist who participated in sit-ins, non-violent protests, voter registration drives and other efforts against segregation.

The new marker was unveiled in her hometown of Centreville, Miss., on what would have been her 85th birthday. She died in 2014.