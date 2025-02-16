Latest Weather Blog
Missing dog found after Hammond car theft; Baton Rouge, Livingston pursuit
LIVINGSTON - A dog was in a car stolen in Hammond that was later involved in a pursuit on Interstate 12 Saturday, officials said Sunday.
Chico, a year-old black Dutch Shepherd, was not in the car after police chased it and arrested a juvenile they say was driving the car. The dog has been found and returned to his owner.
The car was stolen about 7:45 p.m. Saturday outside Planet Fitness on West Thomas Street in Hammond, according to Hammond Police.
It was later spotted by Baton Rouge officers, who tried to stop the car and kicked off the pursuit that crossed into Livingston Parish and included shots fired at law enforcement before the car stopped at the Holden exit.
Investigators then found a firearm believed to be connected to the incident near the Red Oak overpass, the Livingston sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office didn't provide the child's age, but said he is being placed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
