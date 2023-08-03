New details in deadly officer-involved shooting at College Drive apartment - BRPD holding news conference

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday to discuss an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on College Drive last month.

Stream the news conference live here at 11 a.m.

The shooting happened July 21, after police responded to a reported custody dispute at the Fairway View Apartments, sources said. When officers arrived, 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling reportedly pointed a gun at law enforcement and was fatally shot after he refused to put it down.

Police soon discovered another man — 18-year-old Dyshon Williams — who had seemingly been shot prior to their arrival. Both men were pronounced dead that night.

Witnesses told WBRZ they observed a fight earlier that evening at the community's exercise facility.

No officers were hurt.