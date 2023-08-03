Latest Weather Blog
New details in deadly officer-involved shooting at College Drive apartment - BRPD holding news conference
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday to discuss an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on College Drive last month.
Stream the news conference live here at 11 a.m.
The shooting happened July 21, after police responded to a reported custody dispute at the Fairway View Apartments, sources said. When officers arrived, 23-year-old Dantonior Stalling reportedly pointed a gun at law enforcement and was fatally shot after he refused to put it down.
Police soon discovered another man — 18-year-old Dyshon Williams — who had seemingly been shot prior to their arrival. Both men were pronounced dead that night.
Witnesses told WBRZ they observed a fight earlier that evening at the community's exercise facility.
Trending News
No officers were hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge police officer arrested in child sex crime investigation released after...
-
Amite priest killed in car accident Wednesday afternoon
-
One person shot at Sugar Mill Apartments in Addis
-
BRPD: More than 20% of car thefts over the summer are Hyundais,...
-
State climatologist: 'Conditions right now are definitely conducive for fires all across...