New details in arrest of former deputy accused of giving inmate boyfriend information of gang member

BATON ROUGE - New details into the arrest of a former East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputy show how investigators were able to track down how contraband was brought into the parish prison.

Tybracia Gibson was booked Thursday and charged with malfeasance in office and on three counts of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, the arrest happened because of an extensive investigation into the 60 Gang. Moore says in August calls between suspected gang members who were coordinating “the exchange of contraband," Gibson's arrest warrant said.

“Fortunately I have two very aggressive investigators that took this on and took it personally because of the nature of the situation we were dealing with, someone potentially being killed, and listened to their jail phone calls,” Moore said.

After listening to phone calls, investigators were led to Tybracia Gibson, who was dating inmate Reshawn Alexander and giving him information about a gang member who is expected to testify against him, according to arresting documents.

“Which eventually led us to suspect that drugs were being shipped into the prison, through these particular people, and that it was happening fairly often,” Moore said. “Now we're in the process of going backward to look to see all that has been done, what can we find out there in the cloud on computers on telephones you name it, and we're now going to be working our way backward from there.”