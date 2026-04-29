New community garden opens at Jewel J. Newman Community Center

BATON ROUGE — A new community garden opened at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Councilman Anthony Kenney's office said the garden is designed to give residents a space to grow food and flowers, build connections and bring neighbors together.

The garden will have garden plots and tools, workshops and planting days, fresh produce swaps and a community atmosphere.