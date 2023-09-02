New changes to EBR trash pickup start Friday - Here's what it means for you

BATON ROUGE - Change with trash pickup in East Baton Rouge has been a major topic in the past year. This past year, the Metro Council approved a new contract, and that is why people have been paying $35 a month since March for twice-a-week pick up.

Last month, talks to bring that price down were happening. But in the end, the $35 a month price will stick, and now there will be an extra seven dollar charge for every additional bin.

So what else will change?

First off, Republic will no longer be in charge of out-of-car pickups in the parish. That means things like bulky furniture, branches, tires, etc.

"That's Richards Disposal, and Republic will help with that transition," Mark Armstrong, a spokesman with the city-parish told WBRZ.

However, those items will only be picked up once a week, with some stipulations.

"In general it's common sense," Armstrong said. "This is a residential garbage service so anything that is a standard household item, that is what you put on the side of the road."

As far as tree limbs go, they must be no more than six inches in diameter and five feet long.

The new contract will also change how multi-family homes will have their garbage collected. Starting Sept. 1, anything bigger than a triplex will have to use a dumpster, instead of having individual trash bins.

"We told the landlords that they will have to purchase a dumpster for their garbage disposal," Armstrong said. "So that will keep everything nice and tidy at those locations."

The new contract also shows changes to the routes garbage trucks will take. For more information, about residential garbage collection, check this link.