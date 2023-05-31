New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be filled

BATON ROUGE- An overhaul is now nearly complete at the Hollywood Casino. It comes with a new name: The Queen Baton Rouge, the new land-based casino replacing the riverboat.

A law passed in 2018 allows the gambling facility to be on land. The $85 million dollar project is only months away from completion.

"We're hoping here the end of summer, early fall, we will be able to open up," Hollywood Casino general manager, Matthew Shehadi, said.

It will be double the size and will feature several new restaurants including a full service restaurant and entertainment venue, an outdoor patio with space for private parties and three quick-service restaurants.

"750 of the newest slot machines out, with roughly 20 table games. We will also have a smoking patio as well, so you can enjoy that," Shehadi said.

With so much space, there is a need for more employees. Job fairs are being held at The Belle of Baton Rouge, a sister property just down the road.

"Little over a 100 new positions, all ranging from food and beverage, to dealers, players club, cage. We're basically looking for a wide range of positions here," Shehadi said.

Since breaking ground in 2021, the budget and timeline has expanded, but Shehadi says it will all be worth the wait.

"We're leaving no stone unturned. We want to create a great experience for downtown Baton Rouge and the residents of this area," Shehadi said.

The new casino will also feature a large event space and a new sportsbook. Casino officials are hoping to open in the fall.

