New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Friday night

BATON ROUGE — A few people were on the picket line over The 13th Gate's latest attraction on Friday night.

This year, the haunted house is featuring a séance, and some protestors believe the event is sacrilegious.

"Nobody that goes in there should say to me, this is just fun and games. It's not. It's sacrilegious against the Christian faith," Protestor Richard Mahoney said.

The owner, Dwayne Sanburn, says he doesn't mean to offend anyone.

"Some people are going to find it not their cup of tea, and that's okay because we have a lot of people who love The 13th Gate. It's a Baton Rouge tradition," Sanburn said.

If you want to experience the seance for yourself, The 13th Gate is open through the weekend.

