Netflix dating show 'Love is Blind' looking for Big Easy singles

NEW ORLEANS - The Netflix reality and dating show Love is Blind is seeking eligible singles from New Orleans for its next season in production.

The show has single men and women meet in "pods" with a wall between them, allowing them to only form a connection through their conversations.

The show announced it would be doing production in five cities, including New Orleans.

You can find more information on how to apply here.