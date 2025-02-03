70°
Neighbors shocked after teen arrested in stepfather's shooting death

WALKER - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his stepfather Saturday night.

Neighbors were shocked to hear the news, saying the area is usually very quiet and peaceful.

Livingston Parish deputies were called to a small trailer park on Courtney Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Christopher Voth, 27, was shot multiple times after a fight with his stepson Ray Habisreitinger. Voth died at a hospital a short time later.

Voth's mother, who declined an interview, told WBRZ "my son was a beautiful, hardworking, loving soul I often call my teddy bear." 

Neighbors said they never really saw the family or Habisreitinger.

Several neighbors declined interviews, but one said they're heartbroken knowing a woman has lost not only a husband but also a son. 

Habisreitinger was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

