Neighborhood requests four-way stop after hit-and-run, city data doesn't add up

BATON ROUGE — A neighborhood off of Staring Lane is fighting for a four-way stop. It's something they've requested several times and have even held meetings with city leaders to discuss their concerns.

The Magnolia Woods Civic Association states that several traffic calming studies have been conducted, but the data is insufficient to complete the project. Then last week, there was a hit-and-run accident at the same intersection. A couple walking their two dogs were crossing the street and were hit by a turning vehicle that did not stop.

Two dozen kids live in homes around the intersection of Castle Kirk Drive and Chandler Drive. Ella Digby has two children under the age of 10.

"They can't wait to come home, finish their homework, and go outside and run and play," Digby said.

She makes sure her children look both ways before crossing the street. Digby has witnessed drivers not paying attention or seeing pedestrians.

"It's becoming increasingly more and more, and we're frustrated," she said.

The couple involved in the hit-and-run incident was walking across the street at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. Digby says the incident has fueled the neighborhood's ongoing request for a four-way stop at the intersection near where her children play.

There have already been several traffic studies performed near the intersection, and there is one active study now. So far, those studies haven't produced the results that neighbors have been looking for.

"This is something that's frankly being ignored, and we're letting the metrics and the numbers take priority over the safety of the people," Digby said.

The Magnolia Woods Civic Association is worried traffic will only increase with the development of a nearby neighborhood, Benton at Magnolia Woods.

The city says it is aware of the hit-and-run at the intersection, and it is studying the area again. The civic association has also offered to cover the cost of the stop signs, but that was not welcomed as an option.