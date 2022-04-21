Latest Weather Blog
Nearly two dozen people went to hospital following Iberville chlorine leak
PLAQUEMINE - A total of 23 people went to the hospital in the days following a chlorine leak from a nearby chemical plant Monday night.
According to Iberville Parish's Emergency Operations Manager Clint Moore, a total of 23 people went to the Ochsner Emergency Room in Plaquemine complaining of symptoms consistent with chlorine poisoning.
He said the visits were all noted in the computer system as being attributed to the chemical leak.
The visits happened over a 30-hour window from the time the leak occurred Monday night until Wednesday morning.
The leak occurred due to a ruptured compressor inside the facility. The WBRZ Investigative Unit found the Environmental Protection Agency has cited the facility as a "high-priority" violation of the Clean Air Act.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said chlorine was no longer detected in the area as of the evening of April 19.
