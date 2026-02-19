Nearly a year after son killed in double shooting, Amite family starts 'Journey to Change' organization

AMITE - A family in Amite is turning tragedy into positive action after their son died in a shooting nearly a year ago.

Jarvis Brister, 18, was just days away from graduating high school when he was killed in a double shooting last May while playing basketball.

On Wednesday, Brister's parents and Sheriff Gerald Sticker invited the community to come together and help the youth in Tangipahoa Parish feel supported and inspired to reach their full potential.

They say the mission, called Journey to Change, is about helping young people open doors to brighter futures.