Nearly 4K out of power in Ascension Parish

1 hour 37 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, November 21 2021 Nov 21, 2021 November 21, 2021 8:32 PM November 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ASCENSION PARISH - Nearly 4,000 Entergy customers are out of power Sunday night due to an equipment failure at an Entergy substation. 

A spokesperson for the company said crews are working to restore lights to the area and expect to have power completely restored by 10 p.m. 

