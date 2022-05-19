Nearly 100 bottles of cough syrup retrieved during traffic stop

ST. TAMMANY - Deputies found over 12 gallons of cough syrup in a car stopped on I-12 for traffic violations.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stopped two cars appearing to travel together I-12 near Covington on Monday. According to arrest reports, the passengers of the first vehicle said they were on their way from Houston to Covington to go to court for a previous arrest. Deputies issued minor traffic citations and released them.

The driver of the second vehicle did not consent to a search. K-9 units were dispatched and alerted to possiblt drugs inside the car, and the subsequent search turned up 97 bottles of promethazine hydrochloride, which requires a prescription.

Both vehicles were registered to Domanique Gasaway, a passenger in the first vehicle.

The STPSO arrested Colin Walthall, 24, for possession with intent to distribute without a prescription. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.