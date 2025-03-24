NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet 16

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is going to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season.

The Tigers used a dominant second half to beat a high-powered Florida State team, 101-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday.

After the Seminoles scored 49 points in the first half, LSU held FSU to just 6 points in the third quarter. The Tigers outscored the Seminoles 51-22 in the second half.

Sa'Myah Smith had a career night for LSU, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Mikaylah Williams had 28 points, making 10 out of her 12 field goal attempts. Aneesah Morrow had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers.

Ta'Niya Latson, the nation's leading scorer, had 30 points for the Seminoles.

The Tigers led 31-24 after the first quarter, and 50-49 at the half.

LSU will play No. 2 North Carolina State in the Sweet 16. The Tigers beat the Wolfpack earlier this season.