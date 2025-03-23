NCAA Tournament: LSU and FSU clash in meeting of high-powered offense

BATON ROUGE - Fans should see a bunch of points Monday when the LSU women's basketball team takes on Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Six-seed Florida State has the second-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 87.4 points a matchup, while three-seed LSU is sixth in the nation, averaging 85 points a game.

The Tigers are coming off a 103-point performance in a victory over San Diego State on Saturday night. The Seminoles scored 94 in their win over George Mason.

Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson leads the nation in scoring, with 25 points a game.

LSU and Florida State tip-off at 5:00 p.m. Monday on ESPN.