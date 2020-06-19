89°
NCAA: No championships in states with confederate symbol

1 hour 23 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2020 Jun 19, 2020 June 19, 2020 10:44 AM June 19, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its championship events.

The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined championship sites, such as men’s basketball tournament games.

Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.

The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and lacrosse, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

