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NCAA baseball selection show comes and goes without LSU Tigers hearing their name
BATON ROUGE - While it was widely expected to be true nearly two weeks ago, the LSU Tiger baseball team officially missed out on the NCAA postseason as they failed to earn an at-large bid to the upcoming tournament.
The NCAA baseball selection show was broadcast on Monday morning and as expected Jay Johnson and his LSU baseball team did not hear their name called after finishing one of the worst seasons in school history.
2011 was the last time LSU failed to advance on to NCAA Regional play.
The Tigers just wrapped up a 30-28 season with a 9-21 record in SEC play, those are the fewest conference wins for an LSU team since 1978.
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Following the teams loss in the SEC Tournament head coach Jay Johnson said that he would use the down time to develop a plan that will focus on making sure a season like this does not happen again under his watch.
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